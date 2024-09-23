Rahul Gandhi urges people to revive Wayanad tourism with a social media post

Thiruvananthapuram: The efforts to revive the landslide hit tourism sector of Wayanad got a fillip with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi initiating a social media campaign for Wayanad tourism.
The former Wayanad MP on Sunday posted a video on his socialmedia page urging tourists to visit Wayanad and narrating the plight of those hit by the fall in tourists.
"While the recent tragedy affected only the area of Mundakkai, it has led to a misconception that all of Wayanad has been impacted, causing a sharp drop in tourism. Let me assure you—Wayanad is still vibrant and welcoming, with its spirit unbroken," said Rahul.
Wayanad's tourism sector is hoping that the endorsement of the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha about the safety of Wayanad could help in attracting more tourists to the highrange during the next month's Navaratri holidays.
Kerala Homestays and Tourism Society president Vinod Raveendra Prasad told DH that during the just concluded Onam festival season the tourist arrivals at Wayanad was harldy ten percent of the tourist arrivals during the last year's Onam season. Moreover, 90 percent of the tourists were also local tourists.
"Earlier 60 percent of the tourists used to be from other states and ten percent used to be international tourists. But during this Onam not only that the total numbers fell drastically, around 90 percent of tourists were from within Kerala only. Hence it is important that people from other states are made aware that Wayanad continues to be a safe tourist destination," he said.
Following the July 30 landslide there has been drastic fall in tourists visiting Wayanad. It has directly hit the livelihood of hundreds of people in the industry like homestay and resort owners and workers. Many others like auto-taxi drivers and hotels and restaurant workers were affected indirectly.
"Many of those people who rely on tourism for their livelihood are looking to you all for help. I urge you to visit and experience its beauty, helping to revive tourism, rebuild livelihoods, and restore its vibrancy," Rahul said in the post.
Already the state tourism department and other forums of the tourims industry initiated a slew of campaigns to revive Wayanad tourism sector.
