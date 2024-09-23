Rahul Gandhi urges people to revive Wayanad tourism with a social media post

"Earlier 60 percent of the tourists used to be from other states and ten percent used to be international tourists. But during this Onam not only that the total numbers fell drastically, around 90 percent of tourists were from within Kerala only. Hence it is important that people from other states are made aware that Wayanad continues to be a safe tourist destination," he said.

Following the July 30 landslide there has been drastic fall in tourists visiting Wayanad. It has directly hit the livelihood of hundreds of people in the industry like homestay and resort owners and workers. Many others like auto-taxi drivers and hotels and restaurant workers were affected indirectly.

"Many of those people who rely on tourism for their livelihood are looking to you all for help. I urge you to visit and experience its beauty, helping to revive tourism, rebuild livelihoods, and restore its vibrancy," Rahul said in the post.

Already the state tourism department and other forums of the tourims industry initiated a slew of campaigns to revive Wayanad tourism sector.