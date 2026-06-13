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Homeindiakerala

Rahul Gandhi's approach does not strengthen INDIA alliance: LoP Pinarayi Vijayan

The senior CPI(M) leader said the matter required detailed discussion and that he would not go into it at length now.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 05:12 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 05:12 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Pinarayi Vijayan

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