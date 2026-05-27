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Homeindiakerala

Raid at Pinarayi Vijayan's house: CPI(M) workers attack ED vehicle; situation remains tense in Thiruvananthapuram

Youth leaders prevent police from detaining party workers allegedly behind the attack.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 11:02 IST
KeralaCPI(M)Kerala NewsEnforcement DirectoratePinarayi Vijayankerala politics

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