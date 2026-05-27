<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Workers of the CPI(M) and its youth and student activists attacked the vehicle of the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan"> </a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) officials who raided the house of former Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) politburo member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram </a>on Wednesday.</p><p>As the ED officials were returning after the raid, the workers who were at the entrance of Vijayan's house attacked the vehicle. The windscreens of the vehicle were broken and the driver suffered minor injuries. The police who were present at the spot could not prevent the attack. The vehicle came under attack as it started moving also.</p><p>CPI(M) top leaders, including State secretary M V Govindan, were present at the spot.</p>.ED raids former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s houses, daughter Veena’s firm in CMRL case.<p>As the police were trying to detain those who attacked the vehicle, youth leaders of the party came out in the open stating that they would not allow the arrest of party workers. Those who attacked the vehicle were learnt to be in a party area committee office. Youth leaders of the party have stationed themselves in front of the party office.</p><p>The car driver, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to hospital later.</p><p>CPI(M) MLA and party Thiruvananthapuram district president V Joy said that the police would not be allowed to arrest anyone from the party office. </p><p>The raids at Vijayan's house in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur as well as other premises lasted for six to eight hours. ED officials are learnt to have collected bank transaction details of Vijayan's daughter Veena T.</p><p>Vijayan said the raids were part of the BJP's agenda of targeting leaders of Opposition parties using the ED. The Congress is also backing the Central agency's actions, he said.</p>