'Raid on Vijayan BJP-Congress deal': Hundreds protest across Kerala over ED action against former CM

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As the ED raids at the residence of Kerala former Chief Minister and CPM politburo member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/ed-raids-ex-kerala-cm-pinarayi-vijayans-house-in-cmrl-case-linked-to-his-daughter-4017547">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> continues, party leaders and workers are staging demonstrations across the state. </p><p>Hundreds of party workers and local leaders, including former ministers, gathered in front of Vijayan's house in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur where ED raids are progressing since Wednesday early morning. </p><p>Party workers are also staging protest marches at various parts of the state shouting slogans against the ED. CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that the ED raids are part of Congress-BJP deal. The CPM will resist such attempts to weaken the CPM with mass stirs and legal fights.</p><p>"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been asking why the ED was not acting against Vijayan. Why is Vijayan being targeted for the allegations against his daughter? Even the courts had said that there was no role of Vijayan in the matter. The party has no concerns about the probe against Vijayan's daughters. She has been cooperating with the probe," he said. </p>.Stunned Kerala watches as ED raids premises of former CM Vijayan in CMRL case.<p>He said that Vijayan, who is the current opposition leader, was being targeted as part of BJP's agenda of taking action against opposition parties. He also pointed out that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal was earlier targeted, but was acquitted by the court. </p><p>CPM leaders are also pointing out that two ministers in the UDF ministry were also among those who received cash from the controversial mining firm. </p><p>Raids are going on at around ten places in Kerala including Vijayan's home in Kannur, rented residence in Thiruvananthapuram, residence of former minister Mohammed Riyas who is Veena's husband and residences and offices of the owner of the controversial mining firm Cochin Ministers and Rutiles Limited.</p>