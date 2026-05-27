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Homeindiakerala

'Raid on Vijayan BJP-Congress deal': Hundreds protest across Kerala over ED action against former CM

Hundreds of party workers and local leaders gathered in front of Vijayan's house in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur where ED raids are underway.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 08:45 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 08:45 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndiaEnforcement DirectorateEDED raidsPinarayi Vijayan

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