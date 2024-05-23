Rain wreaks havoc in Kerala; flight services affected

Thiruvananthapuram: Many parts of Kerala, especially cities, were flooded since Wednesday night owing to the heavy rains lashing the state.

Flights service at the Kozhikode international airport were also disrupted. At least five rain related deaths were reported from various parts of the state over the last couple of days.

Many parts of Kochi city were flooded since Wednesday night. Rain water gushed into the house and commercial establishments throwing life out of gear.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur cities also faced similar situations. Rain water even entered the Kozhikode medical college hospital.

Clogging of drains due to garbage dumping and improper maintenance are being blamed for flooding in cities.