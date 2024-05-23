Rain wreaks havoc in Kerala; flight services affected

Thiruvananthapuram: Many parts of Kerala, especially cities, were flooded since Wednesday night owing to the heavy rains lashing the state.
Flights service at the Kozhikode international airport were also disrupted. At least five rain related deaths were reported from various parts of the state over the last couple of days.
Many parts of Kochi city were flooded since Wednesday night. Rain water gushed into the house and commercial establishments throwing life out of gear.
Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur cities also faced similar situations. Rain water even entered the Kozhikode medical college hospital.
Clogging of drains due to garbage dumping and improper maintenance are being blamed for flooding in cities.
At least five international services from Gulf countries to Kozhikode international airport were affected. An Indigo flight from Bengaluru was also affected. Some flights are being diverted to Mangaluru and Coimbatore airports and some departure flights are getting delayed indefinitely.
The Indian Meteorological department has sounded an orange alert in nine districts and yellow alert in five districts. Cyclonic circulation over south Kerala in lower and middle tropospheric levels is stated to be the reason for the heavy rains. Districts where red alert was sounded are Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.
Even as the IMD forecasted that south-west monsoon will hit Kerala by May 31, experts feel that owing the present weather conditions there could be an early onset of monsoon.
