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Rajasthan Collector gets hoax bomb threat email for Kerala

Police officials pointed out that the email was suspected to have been generated using a dark web platform.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 08:02 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 08:02 IST
India NewsKeralaRajasthanBomb threat

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