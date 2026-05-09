<p>The Kerala police launched a probe following a<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bomb-hoax"> hoax bomb</a> threat email claiming that blasts would take place at official complexes, collectorates and courts across the state. However, the threat email for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a>, reportedly written in Hindi, was sent to the official id of a District Collector in Rajasthan. </p><p>The Rajasthan Police subsequently alerted Kerala Police, leading to carry out security checks at various locations. </p><p>The Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police registered a case on Friday and began an investigation into the incident.</p>.Bomb threat emails warning of 13 IEDs at DRDO unit turn out to be hoax.<p>The threat was later confirmed to be a hoax.</p>.<p>Police officials pointed out that the email was suspected to have been generated using a dark web platform. </p>.<p>The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the Kerala Police Act, police added. </p>