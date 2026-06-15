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Homeindiakerala

Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Stanford students' boycott of Sundar Pichai

'This is the latest example of the extreme ignorance that seems to have gripped some of our youth today,' he said.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 06:38 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 06:38 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsSundar PichaiRajeev ChandrasekharStanford University

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