Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Rajmohan Unnithan seeks Kerala Congress chief post, bats for merit over caste equations

He said he sent a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal in this regard.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 08:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2026, 08:49 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndia PoliticsRajmohan Unnithan

Follow us on :

Follow Us