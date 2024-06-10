Rajya Sabha elections: IUML nominates SC lawyer Haris Beeran, tug of war in LDF

Congress had earlier assured to give the seat to the IUML as part of a settlement for IUML's demand for contesting from a third Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Rajya Sabha terms of CPI(M)'s Elamaram Kareem, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswom and Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani are ending on July 1. In the present context, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) could win one and Left Democratic Front (LDF) two.

Meanwhile, a tug of war is going on in the CPI(M)-led LDF for the two Rajya Sabha seats that the LDF could win.

While CPI(M) was planning to take one seat, CPI, Kerala Congress (M) and Rashtriya Janata Dal are staking claim for the other seat.

Bilateral talks are progressing in the left front to find an amicable solution.