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Homeindiakerala

Ram Mandir 'fund theft' | Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks SC-monitored probe

He alleged that those who exploited the faith and emotions of the people for political gains had also carried out an organised financial fraud under its cover.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 09:30 IST
India NewsKeralaAyodhyaSupreme CourtPinarayi Vijayan

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