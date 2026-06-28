Ram Mandir 'fund theft' | Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks SC-monitored probe

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) veteran and former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> on Sunday sought a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a>-monitored probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations collected for the construction of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a> Ram temple, terming the reports of large-scale financial irregularities "extremely serious."</p><p>In a Facebook post, Vijayan alleged that those who exploited the faith and emotions of the people for political gains had also carried out an organised financial fraud under its cover.</p><p>He claimed that the trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had links with the top leadership of Sangh Parivar organisations.</p>.Critics of Sabarimala gold loss probe should also speak about Ayodhya: Kerala Minister.<p>The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had officiated at the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, was duty-bound to respond to the issue.</p><p>He also said the Trust, constituted by the Centre through an order placed before Parliament, was now under a cloud of suspicion.</p><p>"The Trust and those leading it has the responsibility to explain where the money collected by exploiting the devotion of the people has gone," Vijayan said.</p><p>Describing the alleged embezzlement as the latest example exposing the "true nature" of Sangh Parivar politics, he urged the Centre to order an impartial, high-level investigation under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court.</p>.Ram mandir 'fund theft' | 'People's faith played with,' says Akhilesh Yadav.<p>The controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations surfaced on June 7.</p><p>Following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13.</p><p>Based on the SIT's preliminary findings, an FIR was registered on June 25.</p><p>Police have arrested eight persons in connection with the case, all of whom have been remanded in judicial custody till June 29.</p><p>Uttar Pradesh government officials have said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed strict action against anyone found guilty.</p>