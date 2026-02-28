Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Ramadan 2026: Kerala temple hosts community Iftar on its courtyard

The iftar was organised under the aegis of the Poobanam UAE Committee, comprising local expatriates.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 09:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 09:28 IST
KeralaIftar

Follow us on :

Follow Us