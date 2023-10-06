Reality show star detained in sexual assault case

Actor and Malayalam reality show celebrity Shiyas Kareem was apprehended at Chennai airport on Thursday in connection with a pending sexual assault case against him in Kasargod, Kerala.

A 32-year-old woman from Kasargod had lodged a complaint at the Chandera police station in the district last month, accusing Kareem of sexually abusing her multiple times since 2021 after promising to marry her. She also alleged that Kareem deceived her by taking Rs. 11 lakh from her under the pretense of a business partnership and physically assaulted her.

Kareem had been abroad, prompting authorities to issue a lookout notice for him. He was reportedly detained by immigration officials at Chennai airport upon his return from Dubai.

The station house officer of the Chandera police station stated that a police team was dispatched to Chennai to take him into custody. Kareem will be brought to Kasargod, where further legal steps will be taken.

In the meantime, the Kerala High Court granted interim bail to Kareem.

After the police filed a case against him last month, Kareem posted a video on social media, clarifying that he was in Dubai and not in jail.