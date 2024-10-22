Home
Rebel trouble for Congress in Kerala bypolls

While the CPI(M) has already fielded Congress rebel Dr P Sarin as Left-front candidate at Palakkad, ex-Youth Congress leader from Palakkad A K Shanib on Tuesday announced that he will contest the bypoll as an independent candidate.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 12:29 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 12:29 IST
