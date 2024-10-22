Rebel trouble for Congress in Kerala bypolls

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Rebels are posing a threat to the Congress chances in the bypolls in Kerala, especially in seats like Palakkad where the BJP is pinning high hopes.</p><p>While the CPI(M) has already fielded Congress rebel Dr P Sarin as Left-front candidate at Palakkad, another Congress rebel, ex-Youth Congress leader from Palakkad A K Shanib, on Tuesday announced that he will <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/former-youth-congress-leader-to-contest-independently-in-keralas-palakkad-bypoll-3242942">contest the bypoll as an independent candidate.</a></p><p>MLA P V Anvar, who is now leading an outfit, Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), has also decided to field social worker Mihin Haji from Palakkad, making it a high-contest.</p>.Kerala bypolls: Political heat rises in Palakkad as CPI(M) fields Congress dissident P Sarin .<p>The rebels could pose a threat to Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil, considering that Congress' Shafi Parambil won the seat in 2021 by just 3,859 votes against BJP candidate 'Metro man' E Sreedharan. In the 2016, too, the BJP came second in this seat.</p><p>At Chelakkara in Thrissur where former Lok Sabha MP Ramya Haridas is contesting as the Congress candidate with the hopes of wresting the seat from CPI(M), dissident Congress local leader N K Sudheer is contesting as DMK-Kerala candidate.</p><p>Congress rejected Anvar's condition that he would withdraw his Palakkad candidate Mihin Haji if the Congress withdraws Ramya Haridas from the fray in Chelakkara. </p><p>The congress camps are learnt to be making all-out efforts to make Youth Congress leader Shanib withdraw his decision to contest.</p><p>BJP is fielding prominent leader from the district C Krishnakumar in Palakkad. For the BJP too, Palakkad is a prestigious battel and making all efforts to win the seat to mark its presence in the state assembly. At present BJP has no MLAs in Kerala.</p>