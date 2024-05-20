Red alert in four districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A Red alert has been sounded in four Kerala districts which have been receiving good rains over the last few days.
According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts till Tuesday owing to strong westerly winds.
An orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam during the same period.
Many low-lying parts of Thiruvananthapuram witnessed water-logging following the heavy rains during the wee hours of Sunday, leading to the drowning of one person.
The authorities have urged people, particularly those living in hilly and coastal areas, to exercise caution.
The Met Office predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 km/h at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala till 1 pm on Sunday.
The Idukki district collector has ordered a ban on night travel through the hilly areas of the district from Sunday until the red and orange alerts are withdrawn.
"Strict instructions have been issued to the district superintendent of police, sub-divisional magistrates, regional transport officers, and tehsildars to implement the ban effectively," an official statement said.
Mining activities have been banned in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts because of the forecast for heavy rain.
Published 20 May 2024, 00:24 IST