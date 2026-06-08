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Homeindiakerala

Red alert in three districts as monsoon remains active in Kerala, two killed

Two deaths were reported in Malappuram and Palakkad districts, while incidents of damage to buildings were reported from various parts of the state amid heavy rain and strong winds.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 12:50 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 12:50 IST
India NewsKeralamonsoonRed alert

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