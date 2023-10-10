Regional party starts pressure tactics in Kerala as Lok Sabha polls approach

KC(M), founded by political stalwart K M Mani, had been a long time alliance partner of the Congress. In 2020, the party quit the UDF and joined the LDF following a power struggle in the party subsequent to Mani's death. The LDF also gained from it in the 2021 assembly elections in the Christian dominated areas. Some Congress leaders recently expressed desire of having KC(M) back to the UDF.

Apart from the Rajya Sabha seat of party chairman Jose K Mani, KC(M) is now having one Lok Sabha MP, Thomas Chazhikkadan at Kottayam. The party also has one minister in the left-front government in Kerala - Irrigation minister Roshy Agustine.

Jose K Mani said the other day that the party would seek one more seat in the Lok Sabha election.

The party was learnt to be eyeing the Idukki seat. Congress's Dean Kuriakose is now the MP of Idukki. He defeated left-front's independent candidate Joice George in 2019.

The CPM and other left-front leaders are yet to react to KC(M)'s demand.

Sources in the left-front said that the left-front may try to retain the KC(M) with it, especially considering their influence among the Christian vote banks. Since the left-front doesn't have a sitting MP in Idukki now there won't be much issue in giving the Idukki seat to KC(M).