Relief to Congress in Kerala as IUML decides to stay away from CPM's Palestine solidarity meet

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala can heave a sigh of relief as its key coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided to keep off from a Palestine solidarity meeting and rally being organised by the ruling CPM.

CPM's invite to IUML to the event scheduled on November 11 as well as the statement of an IUML senior leader and MP E T Mohammed Basheer that IUML would be happy to attend CPM's meet had triggered speculations that the party was moving closer to the left-front in Kerala.

However, a meeting of IUML leadership on Saturday decided not to attend the CPM's meeting.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty told the media that the party was happy over the invitation from CPM to a meeting against the attack on Palestine. However, since IUML is part of Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala, the party decided not to take part in the meeting considering the basic manners of the front.

Earlier also the IUML declined an invite from CPM for a meeting to protest against the Uniform Civil Code Meet citing similar grounds.

The CPM has been trying to woo IUML to the left-front for quite some time considering the sizable Muslim vote bank of Kerala.