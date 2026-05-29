Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Rendering Vande Mataram in full not mandatory: Kerala CM Satheesan

Arlekar was displeased that neither was the song sung in full, it was only played by a band.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 12:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 12:38 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsV D SatheesanVande Mataramrajendra arlekar

Follow us on :

Follow Us