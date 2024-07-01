Researchers from Kerala varsity produce activated carbon from coconut husk for supercapacitors

Thiruvananthapuram: A team of researchers from a government college here has successfully developed a groundbreaking method to produce high surface-area activated carbon suitable for supercapacitor fabrication.

This method involves deriving high-surface area activated carbon from coconut husk, which is a major agricultural residue in Kerala.

The researchers under Dr Xavier T S, Department of Physics, Government College for Women, developed the unique method, a release said here on Monday.

"Activated carbon produced in this manner utilising microwave technology is relatively inexpensive and exhibits exceptional supercapacitor capability," said Xavier.