<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst reports of former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> health minister and CPI(M) leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-k-shailaja">K K Shailaja</a> being denied her sitting seat Mattanur in Kannur, veteran CPI(M) leader and former minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-sudhakaran"> G Sudhakaran</a> openly indicated his plans to quite the party close on the heels of reports that his request to contest again was rejected by the party.</p><p>Resentment is also brewing in the party over state secretary M V Govindan's wife and party local leader P K Shyamala being considered for Taliparamaba in Kannur, which is now the sitting seat of Govindan.</p><p>Sudhakarnan, who is a senior leader from Alappuzha and former public works minister, said in a social media post that party leaders were showing neglect towards him and hence he decided not to renew party membership. He also listed out instances of the neglect and insult he faced from party leaders, including a recent remark of the party state secretary.</p>.Achuthanandan's son leaves it to CPM as speculation on his candidacy in Kerala polls grows.<p>"Despite being a party member over the last 63 years, the Alappuzha district secretary was not giving me any involvement in party events in the district. Now the party state secretary himself made a remark at a press conference which implies that I am a person who doesn't deserve any consideration. Hence I do not want to pose an inconvenience to such leaders by remaining in the party," the 79 year old leader said in the post.</p><p>Sudhakaran is likely to announce his future plans on Thursday.</p><p>Meanwhile, the CPI(M) leadership is learnt to be going ahead with the decision to deny Shailaja her sitting seat Mattanur in Kannur, even after Shailaja reportedly expressed her displeasure. She was learnt to be asked by the party to contest from Peravoor, which is the sitting seat of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph. </p><p>Shailaja had won from Peravoor in Kannur in 2006. But Joseph wrested the seat in 2011 by defeating Shailaja. He won the next two elections and is likely to contest again. Hence, it would not be a cake walk for her.</p><p>The move to field party state secretary Govindan's wife in Taliparamba, which is a party stronghold, also triggered criticisms on social media.</p><p>The CPI(M) state leadership is learnt to have almost finalized the candidates.</p>