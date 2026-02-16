<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Disgruntled persons from the CPM camps in Kerala are reportedly joining hands with the Congress as the assembly polls are approaching.</p><p>A Suresh, who was a close aide of former Chief Minister and CPM leader V S Achuthanandan, and actor and former chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Prem Kumar, are likely to join Congress events in the state on Tuesday.</p><p>Congress legislature party leader V D Satheesan said that the strong resentment towards the Pinarayi Vijayan government was being reflected as more persons from the CPM were moving towards the Congress.</p><p>Suresh is likely to take part in the ongoing state-wide yatra led by Satheesan at Palakkad district on Tuesday. Congress is also likely to announce him as United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Malappuazha in Palakkad, which was represented by Achuthanandan for 20 years in a row from 2001 to 2021, including his tenure as chief minister. Suresh, who was known as Achuthanandan's man Friday, is unlikely to join the Congress.</p><p>Suresh had confirmed that senior Congress leaders held talks with him.</p><p>Malampuzha is a stronghold of the CPM and the BJP was coming second in the last two elections. Hence the Congress seems to be trying to improve its position by cashing-in on V S Achuthanandan factor through his known aide. There were unconfirmed reports that CPM may field Achuthanandan's son V A Arun Kumar at Malampuzha.</p><p>Suresh was expelled from the CPM in 2012 accusing him of leaking out confidential information.</p>.Congress leader Aiyar says remarks on Kerala CM Vijayan 'blown out of proportion'.<p>Meanwhile, Prem Kumar, who was a known CPM fellow traveler, invited the CPM's wrath after he openly backed the months long stir by ASHA workers against the Pinarayi government. He was removed from the Chlachitra academy chairman post in an unceremonious manner a few months back.</p><p>Premkumar, who held talks with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, is likely to be considered as UDF candidate in Kazhakoottam. He is also likely to attend a Congress event on Tuesday.</p><p><strong>Warning against self-declaration of candidacy</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the Congress leadership meetings in Kerala, including the first meeting of the campaign committee, was held here on Monday. The party leadership was learnt to have warned of stringent action against leaders who openly announce candidacy without discussion in the party. </p><p>AICC observer for Kerala Sachin Pilot, who came down for the meetings, said that the people of Kerala already made up their mind to oust the Pinarayi Vijayan government and bring back the Congress to power in the state.</p><p>Campaign committee chairman Ramesh Chennithala said that party leader Rahul Gandhi would be lead campaigner of the UDF. He might come down to attend the public meeting marking the culmination of the ongoing Kerala yatra by Satheesan in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7.</p>