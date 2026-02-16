Menu
Resentment towards CM Pinarayi Vijayan? Defections from CPM brewing ahead of Kerala elections

Congress leader V D Satheesan said that the strong resentment towards the Pinarayi Vijayan government was being reflected as more persons from the CPM were moving towards the Congress.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 17:05 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 17:05 IST
CongressKeralaKerala NewsPinarayi VijayanCPMKerala elections

