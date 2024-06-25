Resentments within party make upcoming central committee meeting crucial for Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the CPM Kerala leadership is reluctant to admit anti-incumbency against the Pinarayi Vijayan government and his approaches as reasons for the left-front's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, the district level review meetings of the party are reportedly witnessing criticisms against the government.

Issues ranging from Vijayan's anger towards microphone operators for malfunctioning of microphones at public venues to the allegations against his daughter's financial dealing with a controversial mining firm are reportedly being raised by party cadres at the district level review meetings.

For these reasons, the CPM central committee meeting scheduled to take place this weekend could be crucial for Vijayan.