Residents hold protest march towards Kerala assembly over fishermen deaths at Muthalapozhi

Thiruvananthapuram: Frequent accidents and resultant deaths at Muthalapozhi , where the sea meets a river and a lake, prompted the residents of the coastal area on Thursday to hold a protest march towards the state assembly carrying a coffin.

Muthalapozhi at Perumathura is a place where the Vamanapuram river and Kadinamkulam lake meet the Arabian Sea and has become a death trap for fishermen while going to sea and also when returning to shore.

The protestors, led by the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA), marched from Palayam here to the Assembly, but the police set up barricades to prevent them from getting close to the state legislature. They then placed the symbolic coffin before the barricades and shouted slogans against the government.