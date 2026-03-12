<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg-cylinder">LPG cylinder</a> shortage continues, many restaurants and tea shops across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/1">Kerala</a> have shut their operations, while most other shops have minimised their menu.</p><p>Domestic consumers, mostly in cities, are also frantically running for cylinders.</p><p>Kerala Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi VIjayan</a> has convened a meeting of representatives of LPG distributors and oil companies to review the situations.</p><p>Apart from restaurants, the functioning of many public crematoriums working on LPG are also heading towards crisis. </p>.LPG shortage: Kerala hotels, households feel supply crunch amid West Asia tensions.<p>There were reports that some public crematoriums already imposed restrictions.</p><p>Schools have been directed to use firewood for preparing noon meals. </p><p>Government sources said that strict vigil was being maintained against the chances of black marketing of LPG cylinders.</p><p>Automated LPG cylinder booking facilities were also malfunctioning, reported following frantic booking by consumers.</p>