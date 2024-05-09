Restriction on Nerium Oleander flower at temples in Kerala following death of woman, cattle

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the recent death of a woman as well as two cattle suspected to be after consuming Nerium Oleander flowers and leaves, the Travancore Devaswom Board has decided to avoid the flower from prasadas given to devotees.



Nerium Oleander, known as 'Arali' Malayalam, is widely used for poojas at temples and are often given to devotees along with prasadas.



The Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth told reporters on Thursday that the board decided to ensure that the flower is not given along with prasadas to devotees. The flower will be used for poojas. But in no case it will be included in any prasadas given to devotees in order to avoid any chance of devotees consuming it, he said.