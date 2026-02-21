Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Retired doctor booked after artery forceps found inside woman’s abdomen, equipment removed

The case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and Section 125(a) (causing hurt by a negligent act).
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 11:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 11:03 IST
India Newssurgery

Follow us on :

Follow Us