<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A retired IPS officer was imposed with a fine of Rs 250 by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> Motor Vehicle Department for using official insignia three-stars on his private vehicle even after retirement.</p><p>Tomin Thachankary, who retired as a DGP rank officer in 2023, was found using the insignia of DGP rank officers in his private car while he came to the vigilance court in Kottayam as part of the proceedings in an illegal wealth amassment case against him.</p><p>The motor vehicles department imposed a fine of Rs 250 against him on charges of using a board in his private vehicle.</p>.Kerala: Civil police officer sentenced to four years’ rigorous imprisonment in bribery case.<p>The decision of the motor vehicles department triggered strong criticism.</p><p>Activist and lawyer Kulathoor Jaisingh sent a petition to the state Home Secretary seeking stringent action against the ex-IPS officer for misusing official insignia. </p><p>He alleged that there was a conspiracy to save the ex-IPS officer from prosecution for serious offences like impersonation. </p><p>Earlier there were reports that a police case would be registered against Thachankary after a preliminary probe had found that he was using the insignia illegally even after retirement.</p>