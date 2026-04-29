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Retired Kerala IPS officer fine Rs 250 for using official insignia three-stars on private vehicle

Activist and lawyer Kulathoor Jaisingh sent a petition to the state Home Secretary seeking stringent action against the ex-IPS officer for misusing official insignia.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 15:36 IST
India NewsKeralaCrime

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