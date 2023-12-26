Revenue collection in Sabarimala crosses Rs 200 crore

Addressing a press conference here, TDB president P S Prashanth said the revenue amount would increase after coins offered by pilgrims as 'kanikka' were counted. Of the total revenue of Rs 204.30 crore, Rs 63.89 crore was offered as 'kanikka' by devotees and Rs 96.32 crore was garnered through the sale of 'aravana' (sweet offering), he said.