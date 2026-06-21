Revival of sesame cultivation in Kerala's Onattukara boosts India's self-reliance mission

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Onattukara, a region spread across Alappuzha and Kollam districts of south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kerala">Kerala</a>, is witnessing the revival of sesame cultivation.</p><p>The initiatives received a fresh fillip with the GI-tagged Onattukara sesame cultivation being included in the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Seeds (NMEO-OS), which is aimed at reducing India's reliance on imported edible oils and oil seeds.</p>.<p>The joint efforts of various agencies like the state agriculture department and Kerala Agricultural University over the last few years have resulted in the revival of sesame cultivation at Onattukara. The cultivation is done both in upland and wetland and water requirement is low. The ideal season for cultivation is from September to April and the duration of yield is 90 days.</p><p>Around 1,500 farmers in the region are now involved in sesame cultivation. The farmers were being given training and other support by the state government and local panchayats. At present sesame cultivation is done at around 600 hectare in Onattukara and the target set under the national mission is to expand it to 1,000 hectares.</p>.<p>After successful launch of sesame oil, the Onattukara Vikasana (development) Agency (OVA), a Kerala government initiative, is now in the final stages of launching nutrition supplement tablets and biscuits made out of Onattukara sesame oil. The Jubilee Mission Centre for Medical Research carried out toxicology studies and dosage.</p>.<p>GI-tag received for Onattukara sesame in 2022 and a minimum support price of Rs. 300 to Rs. 350 per kilogram were the major boost for the sesame cultivation of the region, says OVA chief development officer Binesh V R. The NMEO-OS would help further strengthen the cultivation by ensuring supply of quality seeds to the farmers and giving proper training, he said.</p>.Mix of rice bran oil, sesame lowers blood pressure.<p>So far around 4,250 litres of sesame oil was produced by OVA, which procures sesame seeds from farmers. The product is fetching good demand just based on mouth to mouth publicity, he said.</p><p>Compared to sesame produced at other parts of the country, the Onattukara sesame has high content of proteins, amino acids, minerals, antioxidants like sesamin and sesamolin and Omega 3 fatty acids. It was also scientifically tested to have detoxification qualities and muscle strengthening properties.</p><p>Low cost of cultivation, less water requirement, less labour requirement and minimum chances of pests and other diseases make sesame cultivation more viable.</p>