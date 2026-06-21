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Homeindiakerala

Revival of sesame cultivation in Kerala's Onattukara boosts India's self-reliance mission

The initiatives received a fresh fillip with the GI-tagged Onattukara sesame cultivation being included in the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Seeds.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 15:35 IST
India NewsKeralaIndiafarmingsesame

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