<p>Kochi, Kerala: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Wednesday congratulated the citizens of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> after the Union Cabinet approved renaming the state as 'Keralam,' saying that the state has now got the rightful name.</p><p>While addressing the Golden Jubilee celebration of Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha in Kerala, Modi hailed the fishing community of the state.</p><p>PM Modi said, "Today, as I stand among you, there is a sense of joy for the entire state. The long wait of my Malayali brothers and sisters has come to an end. You have all been demanding for years that Kerala's name be changed to Keralam. Our BJP-led NDA government at the centre has approved this proposal. I can see the joy on all your faces. This beautiful state got its rightful name as per Malayali culture."</p><p>The Union Cabinet gave its approval to the proposal to change the name of Kerala to Keralam on February 24.</p><p>Praising the work of Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha, PM Modi said, "Today we are witnessing a historic moment. The Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The organisation has been working for the rights of the fishermen community. I congratulate all fishermen in Keralam, and Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha members. It was mentioned that the Prime Minister has come to give his blessings, but for me, the public is like God, and I came here to receive their blessings."</p>.'Kerala' to 'Keralam', BJP finds more reasons to cheer.<p>"A few days ago, when I came to Keralam, I interacted with Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha members. Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha has presented an example of balancing life and employment, and progress and nature. You live the Indian philosophy and thought. The world considers water, rivers, and seas a resource. Dheevara community considers oceans as its 'amma' (mother)."</p><p>Attacking the LDF and UDF, he alleged that the previous governments had neglected the fisherman community.</p><p>Later in the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and flag off multiple developmental projects worth around Rs 10,800 crore in Ernakulum.</p><p>PM Modi also held a road show in Kochi. A 300-metre-long road show was organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, where the Prime Minister greeted a huge number of people from an open-top vehicle decked with flowers.</p><p>The huge crowd, holding BJP flags and wearing saffron-coloured caps, gathered on both sides of the road and welcomed Modi with flowers.</p>