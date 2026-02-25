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RJD to contest Kerala assembly polls as part of LDF: Tejashwi Yadav

The former Bihar deputy chief minister made the announcement after a meeting with legislators of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, hours ahead of voting for five Rajya Sabha seats in the state.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 20:00 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 20:00 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRJDTejashwi YadavLDF

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