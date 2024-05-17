RMP leader Hariharan arrested over sexist remarks against K K Shailaja, Manju Warrier

Kozhikode (Kerala): Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader K S Hariharan was on Friday arrested over his alleged sexist remarks against senior CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja and Malayalam film actress Manju Warrier.

Vadakara police here recorded his arrest and then released him on station bail, an officer said.

A station bail is granted to an accused at the police station, after arrest and before being produced in front of a magistrate. It is given in instances of less extreme offences.

Hariharan made the objectionable comment during a meeting in Vadakara here on May 11.