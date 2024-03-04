Rousing reception for Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Union minister of state for IT and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is contesting as BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha polls, received a rousing reception in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening.

Chandrasekhar told reporters that 'Modi's guarantees' would be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram and Thiruvananthapuram would be made an IT city of the country. He also expressed high hopes of winning the polls.