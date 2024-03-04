Rousing reception for Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Union minister of state for IT and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is contesting as BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha polls, received a rousing reception in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening.
Chandrasekhar told reporters that 'Modi's guarantees' would be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram and Thiruvananthapuram would be made an IT city of the country. He also expressed high hopes of winning the polls.
Earlier during the day, BJP state president K Surendran rejected the concerns that Chandrasekhar was an unfamiliar face for Malayalis, even as he is a Malayali by roots.
"He is a Malayali only and proud son of Kerala. As union minister he is well known to all Malayalis. If Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can contest from Kerala, why not Chandrasekhar,' said Surendran.
Chandrasekhar, who was received by BJP senior leaders at the airport, did a road show from the airport to the city in an open vehicle. He would be starting campaigning from Tuesday onwards, said party sources.
(Published 04 March 2024, 16:09 IST)