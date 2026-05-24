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Homeindiakerala

Row erupts as Rathan Kelkar assumes charge as Kerala CM's secretary, CPI(M) accuse Congress of having 'double standards'

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) released photographs of Kelkar taking charge, a day after the government transferred and posted the former Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) as the CM's secretary.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsKeralaIndia PoliticsVD Satheesan

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