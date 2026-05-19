<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The use of his full name by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/kerala-reset-v-d-satheesans-accessible-style-breaks-pinarayi-vijayans-fortress-politics-4008170">V D Satheesan</a> while swearing-in as Kerala Chief Minister has triggered a row in Kerala.</p><p>Satheesan used his full name Vadasseri Damodaran Menon Satheesan during the swearing-in on Monday.</p><p>A section has triggered a campaign that Satheesan intentionally used the full name to highlight the surname Menon, which is used by the upper caste Nair community. Critics also point out that Satheesan did not use the full name while swearing in as MLA during the previous terms.</p><p>The fresh row has come amidst campaigns by his rivals against Satheesan for visiting religious leaders and church heads before swearing-in as the Chief Minister.</p>.Friends, family recall Kerala CM Satheesan as political brain since student days.<p>Even Congress activists and supporters are divided on the use of surname by Satheesan. Youth Congress leader Jinto John said in a social media post that not using castes in surname would make the Congress more inclusive.</p><p>Congress leader B R M Shafeer defended Satheesan by sharing a picture of the election affidavit in which the latter's full name is given.</p><p>Many interpret Satheesan's use of the Hindu upper caste surname during swearing-in as a bid to counter BJP's allegations that Congress decided Satheesan as the Chief Minister by surrendering to IUML's pressure. </p><p>Satheesan is yet to respond to the row.</p>