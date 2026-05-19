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Homeindiakerala

Political stir over Kerala CM V D Satheesan's name after swearing-in ceremony

The Kerala CM used his full name Vadasseri Damodaran Menon Satheesan during the swearing-in on Monday, triggering a heated debate.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 15:39 IST
CongressKeralaIndiaV D Satheesan

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