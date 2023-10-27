Row in Kerala over Tharoor's 'terror' remark on Hamas at Palestine solidarity meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A remark of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at a meeting to express solidarity with Palestine that Hamas is a terrorist outfit has triggered a row in Kerala.

While a section of the CPM and some Muslim outfits accused Tharoor of being pro-Israel, the BJP backed Tharoor's remark against Hamas and at the same time accused him of playing vote bank politics over Israel-Palestine issue.

Tharoor clarified that he was with the people of Palestine. He also said that a portion of his speech was being used to unleash a misleading campaign that he backed Israel.

Tharoor made the remark while addressing an event organised by Indian Union Muslim League at Kozhikode on Thursday to express solidarity with Palestine. Tharoor said that Israel's response to Hamas's 'terrorist attack' was disproportionate. This 'terror attack' remark has triggered the row.

CPM leader and former minister K T Jaleel was the first to flay Tharoor's remark. He said that the IUML's event turned out to be pro-Israel with Tharoor's remark.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan however said that since Tharoor clarified that he was with Palestine that need to be considered.

Certain Muslim outfits also flayed Tharoor's remarks. A section in the IUML was also learnt to be unhappy over Tharoor's remarks.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the Congress and IUML were justifying Hamas for vote bank interest. It was unfortunate that people like Tharoor who had served the UN are attending such meetings.

Actor-turned BJP leader Suresh Gopi said that Tharoor's remark on Hamas was true, but accused him of playing vote bank politics.