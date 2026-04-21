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Row over Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's son's Guruvayur temple visit

Vijayan's son Vivek Kiran and family members visited the temple on Monday evening.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi VijayanGuruvayur

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