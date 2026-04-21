<p>THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A visit of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's son to the famed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/guruvayur">Guruvayur</a> Sri Krishna temple in Kerala has triggered a row as the temple officials allegedly prevented media persons and others from taking photos and videos.</p> <p>Vijayan's son Vivek Kiran and family members visited the temple on Monday evening. Temple officials reportedly made arrangements for the darshan.</p> <p>A section of media persons who came across the CM's son's temple visit rushed to the spot and took videos and photos. But the temple officials who were accompanying him allegedly prevented taking videos and photos citing privacy. Those who took the photos and videos were also allegedly compelled by the temple officials to delete the videos and photos, which even led to heated argument.</p> .Reading epics like Ramayana seems to have influenced my character: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.<p>Sources said that there were instructions from higher ups to the temple authorities to keep the Chief Minister's son's temple visit as a low profile one to avoid publicity. Hence, the leaking out of the information regarding the Kiran's visit raised many eyebrows.</p> <p>The temple authorities are yet to give any official statement on the matter.</p> <p>Vijayan being a senior CPM leader, his son's temple visit has triggered strong reactions on the social media too.</p> <p>The temple visit of the Chief Minister's son attains more importance as the counting of the state assembly elections is on May 4.</p> <p>In 2017, then devaswom minister and CPM leader Kadakampally Surendran invited criticisms from the party for offering prayers at the Guruvayur temple.</p> <p>CPM cadres maintain that there was no bar on family members of CPM leaders from visiting temples and following their faiths.</p>