Row over Modi's remarks on Kerala gold smuggling

An indirect reference made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the alleged links of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office with gold smuggling has triggered questions from the Congress camps on why the Centre was not acting against the Kerala CMO.

Addressing a huge gathering at Thrissur in Kerala on Wednesday, Modi said that "everyone knew which office was involved in gold smuggling" - an oblique reference to the Kerala chief minister's office.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan asked why the central agencies failed to take effective action even as the Prime Minister said that the involvement of an office in gold smuggling was well known.