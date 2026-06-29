Row over Muslim woman performing last rites of Hindu man at Kerala 's Kasargod

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A viral picture of a Muslim woman performing last rites of a Hindu man at Kasargod in Kerala has triggered a political row with the BJP accusing the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of trying to make bogus claims.</p><p>Narayanan, 64, of Chigrupadavu in Manjeshwar died following cancer on June 25. A picture of Kasargod district panchayat member Irfana Iqbal of the IUML performing the last rites as per the Hindu customs went viral on social media. It was widely hailed as yet another 'Kerala Story' of harmony.</p><p>What followed was a political row with the BJP claiming that volunteers of Seva Bharati conducted the funeral of Narayanan, who was a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a> worker and accused the IUML of trying to make bogus claims.</p><p>BJP Kasargod district president M L Ashwini said that Seva Bharati carried out the funeral at their expense. "Irfana staged a drama by posing for a photograph of carrying out the funeral for political mileage," she alleged. </p>.Muslim woman panchayat member performs last rites of Hindu man in Kerala.<p>Irfana on Monday came out with a letter said to be given by Narayanan's family stating that the Sheikh Zayed Foundation header by Irfana and her husband K F Iqbal initiated in providing treatment to Narayanan and also conducted the last rites.</p><p>"Narayanan was literally struggling with advanced stages of cancer when we met him about a month back after being informed by the ward member of his locality. Subsequently the Sheikh Zayed Foundation decided to shift him to hospital with the consent of the authorities concerned as no one else was there to support the family that was in a very weak condition," Irfana and Iqbal said.</p><p>Following Narayanan's death the foundation approached the Sree Nityananda Yoga Ashram in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kasargod">Kasargod</a> seeking help for conducting the funeral as per Hindu customs. The ashram approached a local leader of Seva Bharati who was associated with the local public crematorium. Apart from him no other Seva Bharati workers were present for the funeral, said Irfana, who was involved in such social works earlier also.</p><p>She also urged that the controversies over it should be ended to ensure that the communal harmony of the region was not spoiled with it.</p><p>The viral picture of burkha clad Irfana performing the last rites of Narayarnan went viral on social media and also triggered heated debates between BJP and IUML supporters.</p>