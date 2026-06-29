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Homeindiakerala

Row over Muslim woman performing last rites of Hindu man at Kerala 's Kasargod

'Irfana staged a drama by posing for a photograph of carrying out the funeral for political mileage,' BJP Kasargod district president M L Ashwini alleged.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 13:45 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 13:45 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaRSSMuslimHindu

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