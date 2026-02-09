<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Confident Group managing director T A Joseph has said that the company chairman C J Roy was not facing any harassment from Income Tax officials.</p><p>Joseph told reporters in Kochi on Monday that the initial reaction of Roy's brother C J Babu that Roy was facing pressure from IT department officials could be out his shock over Roy's death. </p>.Nine-page note under SIT scrutiny in Confident Group chairman CJ Roy’s death.<p>Joseph also said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Roy's death had strictly restricted him from making any statements that could affect the ongoing investigation.</p><p>"IT department raids are quite routine in business. It happened in our offices earlier also. It took place in the Kochi office also recently. They were very reasonable and respectful in their approach and never caused any difficulties to us. I'm sure that in Bengaluru also they never caused any difficulties, " said Joseph. </p><p>"Babu came down from abroad on hearing the news about Roy's death. He was in shock and was unaware of what was happening here. That could be why he made such a statement. I immediately asked him not to make any such statements without knowing the facts," Joseph, who heads Confident Group's operations in Kerala and also a founder director of the firm, said.</p><p>While asked about the allegations by political parties that Roy, who ended life by shooting himself at his Bengaluru office on January 30 amidst an Income Tax search, was a victim of the tax system, Joseph said that there could be politics, which he was not sure about. "We have no alliance with any political parties. We have no politics. We have no such complaints that he was a victim of the tax system," he said.</p><p>Asked if Roy, who ended life by shooting himself at his Bengaluru office on January 30 amidst an Income Tax search, was a victim of the tax system, Joseph said that there could be politics, which he was not sure about. "We have no alliance with any political parties. We have no politics," he said.</p>.Confident Group founder C J Roy death in Bengaluru: What we know so far.<p>While strongly rejecting the chances for any business or family related stress for Roy, Joseph said that there could be other reasons like genetic or biological issues like thyroid imbalances that could lead to stress. He also said that the note that Roy left was for his family only and hence he did not read it.</p><p>Joseph said that a section of fringe media, mostly youtube channels, were giving baseless reports tarnishing the image of Roy and the company. This was causing difficulty to Roy's family and all of them. Hence the press conference, which was earlier postponed, was being held now. The probe is also progressing satisfactorily, he said.</p><p> "We were not into any sorts of illegal business and didn't face any probe for money laundering or foreign exchange violations. Roy had a love for movies and he had a good personal bonding with actor Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor. He used to financially support films. But the maximum support was limited to Rs. 20 lakhs only. Roy's social media videos were also part of the business branding," said Joseph.</p><p>Joseph, who was closely associated with Roy, also said that the reports that Roy was building a palatial house of 1.5 lakh square feet in Bangalore is an exaggerated one. An around 35 years old house on 12 cents of land at Koramangala, where he used to live, is being renovated, he said. </p><p>He reiterated that the company has zero debt and was running with the money received from clients through sales. The company is now working in full swing and hence clients need not have any sorts of concern. We have 26 ongoing projects in Kerala now and 65 were completed. Two projects will be soon launched as part of the company's anniversary, said Joseph.<br></p>