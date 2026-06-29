Ruckus in Thiruvananthapuram corporation as Congress-BJP councillors try to grab attendance register

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP-ruled Thiruvananthapuram corporation on Monday witnessed ruckus with BJP and Congress councilors trying to grab attendance register accusing each other of trying to make manipulations.</p><p>Councilors, including women, accused each other of manhandling.</p><p>The council also witnessed dramatic scenes as CPM councilors, who were injured in scuffle during a stir against the BJP the other day, reaching the council in ambulance.</p>.Disciplinary action against protocol officials after former Kerala CM Vijayan misses flight from New Delhi.<p>The BJP was in a grim situation in the council as one of its 50 members in the 101 member council was kept in preventive custody by the police in view of his alleged involvement in criminal cases.</p><p>Amidst sloganeering by Congress-led United Democratic Front and CPM-led Left Democratic Front councilors, Mayor V V Rajesh rushed through the council proceedings and adjourned the council. Subsequently, Congress councilors led by K S Sabarinadhan alleged that the BJP councilors did not sign the attendance register in order to make manipulations later and mark the attendance of councilor R. Sugathan who is in preventive custody. </p><p>Continuous absence from three council meetings could lead to his disqualification. It would affect the majority of the BJP, which attained power with the support of an independent councilor.</p><p>BJP councilors tried to snatch the attendance register from the Congress councilors, which led to a scuffle. Both the Congress and BJP councilors accused each other of manhandling. The attendance register was damaged in the commotion.</p><p>Mayor Rajesh accused the Congress of deliberately causing tension in the council by keeping the attendance register with them and not allowing others to sign.</p><p>Both Congress and BJP were planning to file police complaints against each other.</p><p>Even as the Congress was planning to move a no-confidence motion in the council, the CPM decided not to back it. </p><p>BJP's maiden victory in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation last year attained national attention as the saffron party claimed that it marks the beginning of BJP coming to power in the state as was witnessed in Gujarat.</p>