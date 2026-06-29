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Ruckus in Thiruvananthapuram corporation as Congress-BJP councillors try to grab attendance register

CPM councillors reach in ambulance
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 12:44 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 12:44 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndian Politics

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