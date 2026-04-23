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Sabarimala case | Respect all views except WhatsApp University, says Supreme Court

A five-judge Constitution bench, by a 4:1 majority verdict in September 2018, lifted a ban that prevented women entering the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 07:40 IST
India NewsKeralaSupreme CourtSabarimala

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