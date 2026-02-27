<p>Kollam: A court here on Friday granted statutory bail to a former TDB official in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss case.</p><p>Kollam Vigilance Court Judge Mohit CS granted bail to former Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornament) Commissioner K S Baiju in the case related to the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) plates, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to file a charge sheet within 90 days of his arrest.</p><p>Baiju is the seventh accused in the Dwarapalaka case.</p><p>Earlier, on February 12, the same court had granted the former Travancore Devaswom Board official bail in a second case related to the alleged loss of gold from the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum), in which he is the fourth accused.</p>.Sabarimala gold row: CPI(M) takes firm stand against 'tantri' despite Congress and BJP upping the ante .<p>With bail granted in both cases, Baiju is expected to be released from jail soon.</p><p>He is the seventh person to be released on bail in connection with the case, police said.</p><p>The SIT had alleged that gold artefacts were handed over to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, in 2019 when Baiju was serving as Thiruvabharanam Commissioner.</p><p>Meanwhile, Govardhan Roddam, owner of a jewellery firm in Ballari, Karnataka, has approached the court seeking bail.</p><p>Recently, the SIT informed the Kerala High Court that the charge sheet in both cases would be filed before March 31.</p>