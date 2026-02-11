<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Travancore Devaswom Board former president N Vasu got bail in the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist case on Wednesday.</p><p>Delay in filing charge-sheet against him even 90 days after his arrest was the ground for granting bail by the vigilance court in Kollam.</p><p>Already four others accused, including the prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti, got bail.</p>.Sabarimala gold row: Kerala HC seeks clarification after audit flags Rs 3.4 crore gap in Global Ayyappa Sangam.<p>Vasu's bail will further aggravate allegation by Congress and BJP that the probe was being sabotaged as Vasu is a CPM member and had also served as additional private secretary to a CPM minister.</p><p>The special investigation team probing the gold heist is citing delay in scientific examination reports as the key reason for delaying the charge sheet.</p>