Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Sabarimala gold heist | Court grants statutory bail to ex-TDB president A Padmakumar

However, Padmakumar will not be released from jail as he is yet to obtain bail in the case related to the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) plates.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 10:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 10:08 IST
India NewsKeralaSabarimalaTravancore Devaswom Board

Follow us on :

Follow Us