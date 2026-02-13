Menu
Sabarimala gold loss: Kerala High Court rejects Pankaj Bhandari's plea against arrest

Justice A Badharudeen rejected the plea of Smart Creations CEO Pankaj Bhandari, who had also sought that he be released from custody.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 07:29 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 07:29 IST
India Newssabarimala templeKerala High Court

