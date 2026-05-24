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Sabarimala gold loss: No one who stole from God will be spared, says Kerala Devaswoms Minister

Muraleedharan said that he was waiting for the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and, accordingly, further action would be taken.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsKeralaSabrimala

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