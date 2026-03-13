<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another damage control over Sabarimala, the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala is learnt to have initiated steps to take action against a party leader held in the Ayyappa temple gold heist.</p><p>CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district committee member and former president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) A Padmakumar, who is an accused in the gold row, is likely to face party action. </p><p>He is also a former party MLA.</p>.Sabarimala gold loss case: Vigilance court grants statutory bail to former TDB President Padmakumar.<p>The party was learnt to have sought an explanation from him over the issue. On the basis of the explanation further actions will be taken.</p><p><br>Even as Padmakumar was arrested in last November, the CPI(M) was not initiating any action against him, despite strong criticism from the government. </p><p>Hence the present move against Padmakumar could be also considered as a damage control move ahead of the Assembly polls as the Congress and BJP already decided to use Sabarimala gold heist as a key issue during the campaign.</p>