<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst attempt by the Congress in Kerala to raise the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist as a key election campaign issue against the ruling CPI(M), trouble is brewing for the Congress too as the Kerala High Court on Monday ordered a vigilance preliminary inquiry into the suspected irregularities in the renovation of the temple flag pole in 2017.</p><p>Congress leader Prayar Gopalakrishnan, the then president of Travancore Devaswom Board, and Congress leader Ajay Tharayil were some of the members. While Gopalakrishnan is no more, Tharayil, who was involved in installation of the new flag pole, could face the probe.</p><p>The HC ordered the probe after considering a report of the special investigation team probing the gold heist.</p><p>There were allegations regarding the replacement of the gold covered flag pole citing that it was worn out. The flag pole was replaced with a sponsorship of around Rs 3 crore and there were suspicions of misappropriation of gold received as sponsorship for the flag pole.</p><p>The decision of the then governing board of the TDB to handover the 'Vaji Vahan' (deity's vehicle-horse) of the old flag post to temple 'tantri' Kandararu Rajeevaru, who is now held in the gold heist, also became controversial. It was a violation of an order of the TDB in 2012 which stated that all such properties should be considered as temple properties.</p><p><strong>Congress MP may also face probe</strong></p><p>A probe is also likely into the allegation that Congress MP Anto Antony took funds from a financial institution during the elections in 2019.</p><p>A Delhi-based lawyer sought a vigilance probe. Since the issue did not involve public money, the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau forwarded the petition to the state police chief as there was a cheating element involved in it.</p><p>CPM Pathanamthitta district secretary Udayabhanu had alleged that Sabarimala Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru had deposited Rs. two crore in a private financial institution in Pathanamthitta and Anto Antony later withdrew the money. The financial institution denied the allegation that the tantri made any deposit, but alleged that Anto Antony borrowed Rs. 2 crore and only returned Rs. 20 lakh. Anto said that he returned the money he borrowed for election campaigns in 2019. But he refused to reveal the amount.</p><p>Anto said on Monday that he would move legally against the CPM leader for raising the baseless allegations.</p>