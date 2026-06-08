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Homeindiakerala

Sabarimala probe: Kerala HC allows SIT to dismantle more gold-clad plates to collect samples

According to the report submitted before the court, the investigation has so far examined and recorded statements of 408 witnesses.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsKeralaSabarimalaGoldKerala High CourtSIT

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